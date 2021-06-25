Former Fredericton radio host sentenced to 5-1/2 years for sex crime

A former Fredericton radio show host who arranged to have sex with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in jail.

Trevor Doyle was sentenced on June 3 via video conference from a jail in Puerto Rico, where he's been held since he was first arrested in April 2019.

The sentencing was presided over by U.S. District Judge Raul M. Arias-Marxuach.

Doyle was remanded into the custody of the United States Marshal and will serve his sentence in a prison in Pensacola, Fla.

He has been in custody for about 26 months since first being arrested, but court documents don't indicate whether the time served will count toward his sentence.

Doyle's sentencing had previously been delayed five times because he had been refusing to waive his right to be sentenced in person. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, sentencing hearings are being conducted electronically, according to court filings.

As part of his sentence, Doyle will be required to pay $5,000 toward a fund for victims of human trafficking and child pornography. He was also required to forfeit his iPhone.

As part of his sentence, Doyle will have to comply with requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and provide a DNA sample upon his release.

He'll also be under supervision for 10 years, which includes terms such as having to report to a probation officer and allowing the probation officer to visit him at any time where he lives.

Doyle will also not be allowed to possess firearms, and will have to participate in a sex offender treatment or mental health treatment program arranged by his probation officer.

Doyle will not be allowed to work with children under the age of 18 or hold a job that gives him authority over potential victims, gives him access to vulnerable populations or places him in a setting near a school or playground.

He also won't be allowed to volunteer in a capacity involving children's or youth organizations, or reside, be in the company of, date or socialize with a child or children below the age of 18 without prior approval of his probation officer.

Doyle was originally charged with attempted enticement of a minor, which carries a maximum sentence of life, following an FBI sting operation in Puerto Rico. He pleaded not guilty in May 2019.

In February, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in a plea agreement.

The charge of travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, but the defence and prosecution recommended Doyle be sentenced to 70 to 87 months.

Doyle worked at Capital FM, a Fredericton radio station owned by Bell Media, but was suspended after his arrest and later removed as an employee.