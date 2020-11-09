Sentencing of former Fredericton radio host postponed until January

The sentencing hearing of former Fredericton radio host Trevor Leslie Doyle has been pushed into new year because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

"The court finds that this hearing cannot be conducted in person in this district without seriously jeopardizing public health and safety," said a court document from last week.

Doyle has pleaded guilty in San Juan court in February to one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl. He has been held in Puerto Rico since his arrest in early April, 2019.

Doyle's sentencing is now scheduled to take place on Jan. 13 before Judge Raul M. Arias-Marxuach.

Chief Judge Gustavo Gelpi had issued an order allowing a sentencing hearing to proceed via video conference so long as the defendant waives his right to be physically present.

Doyle did not waive that right. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced this past May, but through his lawyer, requested a continuance of the hearing for summer, and sentencing was set for mid-September.

However, the federal public defender filed a motion on Doyle's behalf seeking to postpone the hearing "at least sixty (60) days," according to the court filing.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20, until the most recent order from a judge changed the date to January.

The charge of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, but the defence and prosecution recommended Doyle be sentenced to 70 to 87 months.

Doyle worked at Capital FM, a Fredericton radio station owned by Bell Media, but was suspended after his arrest and later removed as an employee.