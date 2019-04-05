Fredericton radio host Trevor Doyle charged with sex crimes in Puerto Rico

A longtime Fredericton radio host has been arrested in Puerto Rico on suspicion of sex crimes involving a minor.

Trevor L. Doyle was charged on April 3 in Isla Verde, Carolina, Puerto Rico with attempted sexual enticement of a minor.

The arrest was announced on Wednesday by the FBI's San Juan field office. Doyle was arrested by agents with the FBI's San Juan Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force.

Doyle is a longtime radio morning show host in Fredericton for Capital FM. The station is owned by Bell Media.

A Bell Media spokesperson didn't comment on Doyle's legal situation but did confirm he has been suspended from his job at the station.

If convicted, Doyle could receive a sentence of no less than 10 years and could face life in prison.