Moncton-area man sentenced for posting teenage girl's nude photo on Facebook

A Moncton-area man who posted a nude photo of a teenage girl on Facebook has been given a five-month conditional sentence that will keep him off social media for a while.

Trent Hitchcock, 20, pleaded guilty to transmitting an intimate image without consent in 2017. A sentencing hearing was held earlier in June.

Judge Luc Labonté went over the facts of the case Friday, saying the young woman was victimized twice — when a nude picture of her first surfaced when she was 15 years old, and again when Hitchcock posted it.

The victim was 19 when Hitchcock posted her photo on a dare, on a closed Facebook group with 15 members.

The judge acknowledged that Hitchcock didn't know the age of the victim when her picture was taken, and the first-time offender is genuinely remorseful for what happened.

Provincial court Judge Luc Labonté says people need to know if they misuse technology, there will be consequences. (Gilles Boudreau/CBC News )

But the victim has suffered anxiety, dropped out of university and continues to fear for her safety, Labonté said.

Hitchcock has learned from what happened — that the transmission of intimate images can result in significant harm to victims, the judge said.

People are able to do things with phones that were "science fiction" not that long ago, Labonté said, and people need to know that if they do something wrong, there will be consequences.

"The message must be clear that misuse of this technology harms others and will not be tolerated in a just society."

Hitchcock will have to remain at home for the first three months of his five-month conditional sentence. He'll be on a curfew for the last two months.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and to stay off social media for the duration of his sentence.

The conditional sentence will be followed by 12 months of probation.