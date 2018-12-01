Tree of Hope radiothon raises more than $1.8M

The annual Tree of Hope/l'Arbre de l'espoir radiothon raised more than $1.8 million on Friday.

On Friday, Information Morning Moncton raised $196,020 before handing over to their Radio-Canada colleagues who reached the $1.8-million mark.

MERCI 👏🙌 THANK YOU <a href="https://t.co/hikTVWqzqX">pic.twitter.com/hikTVWqzqX</a> —@Arbrespoir

The final total was $1,801,936.

The funds raised by the 2018 campaign will go to:

The Dr. Léon-Richard Oncology Centre, which receives over 60,000 patient visits each year.

Satellite units in Edmundston, Campbellton, Bathurst and Caraquet.

The Mgr. Henri-Cormier Lodge, where over 1,800 patients stay for free each year.

Some of the money raised will also go to cancer research and healthy lifestyle promotion.

During the radiothon, some cancer patients shared their emotional stories of ongoing treatment. Jessie Richard, 39, spoke of undergoing treatment for Stage 3 breast cancer at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

Jessie Richard, 39 shared her story of undergoing treatment for Stage 3 breast cancer at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre. She encourages women of all ages to conduct regular self breast exams. (CBC)

Richard said women of all ages should have regular breast exams and it's never too early to be vigilant.

That's how Diana Vienneau found her breast cancer when she was 43. Her doctor found a lump during her annual exam and she had two surgeries to have the lumps removed and started chemotherapy soon after.

Her sister, Susie Nealon, said when her sister told her she had breast cancer and advised her to get checked she didn't think anything would be found. She had never had any issues.

But once she had a scan, she was asked to come in right away. "I was truly blown away. I couldn't believe I had it.

"But the first thing was, 'I'm fighting this. I have two beautiful kids.'"

Nealon, who is a year younger than her sister, said the support they received in Moncton was amazing. "They make you feel so comfortable."

To thank her sister, Nealon wrote a song. "If it wasn't for her I wouldn't have got checked and I wouldn't have been here to tell my story. I'm so grateful, so thanks to her."

Vienneau said they both had great family support when they were fighting the cancer together. "We supported each other, me and her."

After her sister, Diana Vienneau was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2009 at age 43, Susie Nealon said the doctor's question if there were any sisters saved her life. (CBC)

But they said it was difficult for their parents to deal with.

"They were sad," Nealon said. "They couldn't believe their two daughters both got it. It was surprising [because] there's not really cancer in on my mom's side. On my dad's side there is."

But as their parents supported them, they now are helping them as they deal with ill health.

Vienneau said her way of dealing with fighting cancer was to walk every day no matter the weather. Nealon said she relied on her music.

The cancer made them closer. "We were close when we were young but now we talk every day, sometimes three times a day."