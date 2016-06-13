Canada-wide treasure hunt returns this summer

New Brunswickers are about to hit the jackpot this summer.

The Great Trail Treasure Hunt, a geocaching-inspired contest, is returning with 200 treasure boxes hidden across Canada's Great Trail — 11 of which have been scattered across New Brunswick.

The treasure hunt started last year to celebrate The Great Trail — formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail — reaching a 24,000-kilometre milestone. It connects the country from coast to coast to coast and claims to be the longest recreational trail in the world.

Last year's treasure hunt was such a success, organizers wanted to add more treasure boxes across the country this year.

"It's becoming a bit of a community that we're building since the first edition last year and we want to keep that going," said Jérémie Gabourg, vice-president of communications and marketing for The Great Trail.

He said the treasure hunt is a chance for people to get outside and explore what the trails have to offer across Canada.

"The activity itself requires you to get on The Great Trail," he said.

The Trans Canada Trail organization and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society have teamed up for the contest.

How it works

On Wednesday, participants can get started by visiting the contest's website, which has divided the different provinces and territories.

There, clues to the 200 prizes stashed across Canada will be released periodically, with every clue releasing more details surrounding the location of the elusive treasure boxes.

Prizes range from gift cards to cameras and Canadian Geographic subscriptions.

"You may have a few metres of difference between what the location shows and where the box actually is," he said.

The more the merrier

Gabourg also advised residents to keep their phones charged and bring friends to the trail.

"More brains than one is always best."

The Great Trail Treasure Hunt will start June 19 and run until Aug. 18.