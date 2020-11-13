Fugitive gets 5-year sentence for 14 charges that include high-speed chase, head-on crash

A fugitive federal inmate who caused a head-on collision on the four-lane highway near Saint John last year while trying to outrun police in a stolen truck he drove into oncoming traffic has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Travis George Squires, 25, appeared in Saint John provincial court on Thursday.

He previously pleaded guilty to 14 charges that occurred on seven dates between Sept. 8, 2019, and Sept. 10, 2020, including failing to stop while being pursued by police, operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Provincial court Judge Andrew LeMesurier cited the degree of danger the offences exposed the public to in imposing sentence.

He noted Squires led police on three high-speed chases where he, at times, drove in the wrong direction on the roadway.

"The potential for tragedy by members of the public because of the defendant's criminal behaviour was extremely high in those circumstances," LeMesurier said.

The police officers involved in attempting to apprehend Squires were also victims, he said, because they put their lives at risk.

The first chase occurred on Oct. 7, 2019 — a month after Squires failed to report by curfew to the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre, where he'd been serving the remainder of a two-year sentence for several offences, including assault.

Squires was in a stolen truck when police tried to pull him over.

He reached speeds of more than 120 kilometres an hour, let his passenger inject him with fentanyl, stole gas and crossed the median on Highway 1 twice before he crashed head-on into a Bell Aliant van near the Fox Farm exit.

Highway 1 eastbound remained closed from exit 129, the Rothesay Avenue on-ramp, for about seven hours Oct. 7, 2019, as police investigated the two-vehicle collision. (Rodney Doucette/Facebook)

Dave Duffy, who was driving the van, declined to submit a victim impact statement to the court.

While resting at home the day after the crash, Duffy told CBC the truck hit with such force, he spun 180 degrees and the front end of his vehicle was smashed in. The airbag and seatbelt saved him, he said.

An inspection later discovered the truck Squires was driving was "very unsafe," the judge said. The two rear brakes and front right brake were not functioning properly, he said.

A blood sample taken from Squires after he was taken to the hospital tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine, in addition to the fentanyl.

Parole revoked, then he was released

His parole was revoked and he was returned to prison. Crown prosecutor Chris Ryan could not immediately say Thursday when Squires was released, but on July 7, he was found in possession of roughly four grams of cocaine.

Two days later, he was slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle on Somerset Street in the city's north end. When police went to take a closer look, he took off a high rate of speed, making "aggressive swerves" and driving in the wrong direction at one point. Police lost sight of him, but later found the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot and Squires was soon apprehended nearby.

Between Sept. 6 and Sept. 7, Squires was in possession of a Toyota Tacoma that was stolen while the owner was loading it with camping equipment.

There's really nothing I can say that can take back what happened. - Travis Squires, offender

The next day, Squires stole property from a vehicle.

On Sept. 10, Squires stole a Toyota Corolla from a west side gas station and tried to escape police by driving on the wrong side of Highway 7, which almost led to another collision.

"There's really nothing I can say that can take back what happened, so therefore I don't really have anything to say," Squires told the court.

He is remorseful, according to a pre-sentence report filed by his parole and probation officer.

History of addiction

Squires was allegedly abused mentally and physically as a child, the report states.

He's had substance abuse problems since he was 13, when he began using marijuana. When he was 14, he was using ecstasy, then cocaine and later crack cocaine.

He has attended addiction treatment in the past, but his girlfriend Laura Hasselman told the court she believes he needs a long-term rehab program.

"He doesn't cope with things very well," and instead turns to drugs, she said.

"Everything he's done has been under the influence."

Squires has "done everything possible to get help and it's never available to him," Hasselman said.

Crown seeks 6-year sentence

The Crown recommended a six-year sentence, minus the time Squires spent on remand.

Defence lawyer Charles Bryant recommended four years, minus time served.

The judge said other aggravating factors he considered included the number of offences, the fact Squires was unlawfully at large at the time and that he was driving without a licence.

He also noted his prior lengthy record, which includes 52 entries, dating back to 2015.

Mitigating factors include the fact that Squires accepted responsibility, and his age.

"You're a young man, you can turn this around," LeMesurier said.

He encouraged Squires to take advantage of counselling programs available through the federal system and to upgrade his Grade 12 education.

"Yes, sir," Squires replied.

The judge also prohibited him from driving for 10 years and ordered him to provide a DNA sample.

Squires failed to return for his 7 p.m. curfew at the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Sept. 8.

On Sept. 25, the Saint John Police Force issued a public warning that he was at large.

Squires had been serving the remainder of a two-year prison sentence for several offences, including assault, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained through crime and mischief to property.