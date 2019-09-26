Saint John police issue warning about at-large parolee Travis Squires

Saint John police have issued a warning about a parolee who has been at large from a halfway house for more than two weeks.

Travis Squires, 25, failed to return to Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Sept. 8. (Saint John Police Force)

Travis Squires, 25, failed to return for his curfew at the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Sept. 8, force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in a statement on Sept. 25.

Squires is serving a two-year prison sentence for several offences, including assault, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained through crime and mischief to property "to name a few," said Hennessy.

Saint John police, in co-operation with other police agencies across the province, are looking for Squires and seeking the public's help.

Squires has previously been described as being about five feet nine inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"If you do see Squires, please do not approach him," cautioned Hennessy.

Instead, people are urged to call the Saint John Police Force at 648-3333, or 911.