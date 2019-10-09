Federal offender at large for a month has been captured, Saint John police say

A federal offender who was at large from a Saint John halfway house for a month has been captured, police announced Wednesday.

Travis Squires, 25, was taken into custody by members of the Saint John Police Force, said force spokesperson Jim Hennessy.

No information about when, where or how has been released.

Squires failed to return for his 7 p.m. curfew at the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Sept. 8.

On Sept. 25, police issued a public warning that he was at large.

Squires is serving a two-year prison sentence for several offences, including assault, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained through crime and mischief to property.

Saint John police searched for Squires, in co-operation with other police agencies in New Brunswick, Hennessy said.