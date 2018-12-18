New air passenger bill flawed, but at least it's a step, CAA Atlantic says

The federal government has proposed regulations to protect air travellers, but they are still lacking — particularly when it comes to using mechanical issues as an excuse for a plane not leaving on time, CAA Atlantic says.

"They don't define what mechanical issues [are] and they don't define when … an airline can use that as an excuse not to pay out or to compensate a passenger," said Julia Kent, director of public and government affairs for CAA Atlantic.

This week, the Canadian Transportation Agency presented draft regulations that specify financial entitlements for travellers when an airline doesn't deliver on some things they've paid for.

Depending on the circumstances and whether they're in the airline's control, passengers could get compensation ranging from $400 to $1,000 when a flight is delayed or cancelled.

Over the past several months, some Fredericton residents have complaining about frequent last-minute flight cancellations, without explanation, between the Fredericton International Airport and Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

"While these regulations are a huge step in the right direction … regulations are still really lacking," said Kent. CAA has been lobbying government for regulations for three years, she said.

"But the fact that we actually have regulations right now is a massive step in the right direction."

The proposed passenger bill of rights is expected to result in an average price increase of about $2.75 per ticket, though it's not clear whether that will be passed on to the passenger.

The proposed regulations also include compensation for lost or damaged baggage of up to $2,100. Compensation would be required if a passenger who booked a seat was denied one as a result of commercial decisions, such as overbooking.

We have to remember that delays are going to happen, that's just a fact of life, particularly where weather and true mechanical issues are concerned. -Julia Kent, CAA

"It puts us on par with other countries like the U.S. and many countries in Europe that have had rights for air passengers for years and years and years," Kent said from Halifax. "So we've really been behind."

Previously, she said, Canadian travellers didn't have any protection or any clear communication around what they were entitled to when they felt wronged when flying somewhere.

"When you buy an airplane ticket, it really is a contract for service with the airline," said Kent, who has been lobbying the government for three years regarding changes to these regulations.

"And when they don't follow through on their end of the contract, you have rights, you are owed things."

Protecting Canadian travellers

The new rules will go into effect on July 1 for the summer travelling season.

And in the next two months, both the public and consumer groups will be allowed to comment on the draft regulations. As of Feb. 20, the rules become final, which gives airlines time to have them "perfectly" in place by summer, Kent said.

If an airline doesn't follow the rules, it will be subject to tariffs. Although Kent expects airlines to comply with the changes, she said they will also be held accountable through data collection.

The Trudeau government has introduced new protections for travelers, set to take effect July 1st, 2019. Julia Kent is with CAA Atlantic and tells you everything you need to know about bill C-49. 8:58

But with the new changes, she said it's important for passengers to remember that delays will occur to protect safety.

"We have to remember that delays are going to happen, that's just a fact of life, particularly where weather and true mechanical issues are concerned," she said. "That's protecting Canadian safety."