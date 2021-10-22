Want to travel to the U.S. from New Brunswick? Here's what you need to know

The United States will be opening its borders to fully vaccinated travellers by air, land or passenger ferry on Nov. 8.

Air travellers will need to show proof of vaccination on arrival in the U.S. and will need to show a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test result taken within three days of boarding their flight, or a positive COVID-19 viral test taken within three months and a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel.

Non-essential travellers crossing by a land border will be required to show proof of vaccination or attest to their vaccination status upon request by a border agent — but unlike air travellers will face no requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test.

The United States has confirmed it considers travelers fully vaccinated if they have had any approved vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. This includes travelers who have had mixed dose vaccinations of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people are considered not fully vaccinated if they have not completed vaccination, cannot be vaccinated, or are not eligible for vaccines, including children less than 12 years of age.

Here's what you need to have to enter the United States by flight:

A negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three days of your arrival into the U.S. OR

A positive COVID-19 test taken between three months before your arrival into the U.S AND a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel

Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Vaccines accepted will include FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines

Here's what you need to re-enter New Brunswick:

Proof of enrolment in New Brunswick's Travel Registration Program

A negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of your arrival into Canada OR a positive COVID-19 test taken between 14 to 180 days before your arrival into Canada

A quarantine plan in the event you don't meet the requirements of a fully vaccinated traveler

Upload proof of vaccination, quarantine information, and travel information up to 72 hours before entry into Canada For people arriving by boat or ferry, ArriveCAN can be used to submit proof of vaccination within 72 hours before or when you enter Canada People with a disability and others in special circumstances may be exempt

All other travel-related documents

A list of accepted COVID-19 tests can be found on the Government of Canada website . The most common tests are a PCR (Polymerase chain reaction); a nucleic acid test (NAT) or nucleic acid amplification test (NAATs); or a reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP).

These tests use methods such as a nasopharyngeal (NP) swab, nose swab, or saliva sample.

Some people may be selected for mandatory randomized testing, even if fully vaccinated. In the case this happens, you:

Must take the arrival test as directed on the day you enter Canada

May have specimen collected upon arrival or receive a home kit to complete within 24 hours of entering Canada

Don't have to wait for the results; you can travel on to your final destination, including taking connecting flights

Don't have to quarantine while waiting for your results

Are not required to pay a fee for the arrival test

The Government of Canada says you must follow the instructions given to you upon entry into Canada.

People who have already recovered from COVID-19 within the past 14 to 180 days before arrival; who are arriving by boat; or children under the age of 5 are exempt from arrival testing. Visit the Government of Canada's website to see who is qualified for exemption .

Travelers who don't comply with testing requirements may not be exempted from quarantine, and may also be required to go to a quarantine facility, face fines, or other enforcement measures.

"Final determination of entry eligibility and quarantine requirements is made by a government official at the border based on the information presented at the time of entry into Canada," reads a statement from Health Canada media relations.

U.S. travel that is 72 hours or less

Canadian citizens, people registered under the Indian Act, permanent residents and protected persons who are travelling into the U.S. for 72 hours or less will not have to get a pre-entry test in the United States to re-enter Canada.

Instead, they must get a negative COVID-19 test in Canada before their departure.

However, if the test is more than 72 hours old upon re-entering Canada, they will be required to get a new pre-entry molecular test in the U.S. before entering.

All travellers must use the free app ArriveCAN to enter proof of vaccination, quarantine and travel information, up to 72 hours before travel before re-entering Canada.

Health Canada says if information is not put in the ArriveCAN app before arrival at the border, travelers won't be considered as a fully vaccinated traveller, even if meeting all other requirements.

Travel requirements confusing and worrisome to some

New Brunswick's Mary Nelson bought tickets in April to see a show in Portland, Maine, thinking by mid-November, travel would be easier to arrange.

While the borders will have opened by then, Nelson didn't anticipate the hassle around booking a PCR test to re-enter Canada, she told Information Morning Fredericton.

She also wonders if showing a negative PCR test taken within the country, before going to the U.S., is effective policy.

"I'm not a scientist and I'm not an epidemiologist, and I'm sure those are the folks that are advising when these policies are put in place, but yeah, it does seem a little strange that I can get a test here, [get] potentially exposed while I'm in the U.S., and then bring my three-day old negative test with me to the customs office."

John Slipp, the owner and operator of Atlantic Travel Centre's Woodstock Duty Free Shop located near the border between Maine and New Brunswick, says, while the border opening is welcome, the PCR test restrictions will most likely hinder a lot of would-be travelers from making the leap.

"Can the government look at the possibility of not requiring a PCR test [and] accepting the rapid test quick results? Can they then follow that up with requiring people to get tested when they re-enter the country, getting them to register those test results online or something, but allowing them the flexibility to travel?"

John Slipp, the owner and operator of Atlantic Travel Centre's Woodstock Duty Free Shop located near the border between the state of Maine and the province of New Brunswick, says business has been greatly impacted by COVID-19. (Submitted by John Slipp)

Slipp's store has seen business plunge dramatically since the border closed in March of 2020. Although the border opening will help business, Slipp isn't sure by how much.

"What size of inventory orders do I make in anticipation of November 8th? Do I put money into stock, or do I not? It's a bit of a balancing act, and I'm doing the best that I can.

"Can we get through another winter like we have the last two winters?... I don't know if I can or not."

Penalties for non-compliance

Canadian citizens, persons registered under the Indian Act, or permanent residents who do not provide a negative PCR test or register in the ArriveCAN app can be subject to financial and even criminal consequences.

They may be subject to a fine of up to $5,000 plus additional surcharges, or face criminal prosecution. They may also be required to go to a designated quarantine facility if they are symptomatic on arrival at the border or do not have a suitable quarantine plan, according to the Government of Canada .

Travelers who are found to have submitted a fraudulent PCR test or making a false declaration when boarding a flight to Canada can also be subject to more than $10,000 in fines, but more serious penalties can also be laid.

"Violating any instructions provided when you enter Canada or putting others at risk of a serious communicable disease are offences under the Quarantine Act and could lead to up to three years in prison and/or up to $1 million in fines," reads the Government of Canada website.

Where and how to get a PCR test

Canadians traveling to the U.S. must present a negative COVID-19 test (from the list of accepted tests) taken within 3 days of their scheduled return to Canada.

PCR tests, the most common accepted COVID-19 test, when bought from private companies, are often more than $100 CAD, and generally take up to one to two days for results.