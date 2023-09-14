N.B. nurses union seeks end of use of travel nurses, cites 'astounding' costs

The New Brunswick Nurses Union is calling on the provincial government to commit to ending the use of travel nurses by the end of 2025, describing the nearly $57 million spent on the private agency nurses in five months as "astounding."

Instead, the government should invest in the retention of New Brunswick nurses and the recruitment of nurses who will work and live in the province, said president Paula Doucet.

"Invest in New Brunswick, invest in New Brunswickers, and invest in New Brunswick nurses. And then maybe we would have a better health-care system for all," she said.

Between April 1 and Aug. 31, 2023, Horizon Health Network spent nearly $23 million on contracts with private companies that� supply temporary travel nurses, according to figures obtained by the union through a Right to Information request.

That's up from about $5 million in 2022-23, the figures show.

Meanwhile Vitalité spent about $34 million between April and August, plus just over $19 million during the previous eight months.

Paid three times or more the N.B. hourly wage

Union leaders say they're appalled by the ballooning expenditures.

It works out to an average cost of $142 per hour, not including expenses such as travel, accommodations and registration fees, according to Doucet. She could not immediately detail the formula used.

By comparison, an average hourly wage for a "mid-career" nurse in New Brunswick is $45.67 per hour — the lowest paid in the country, she said.

"For a government that is focused on 'value for money,' paying travel nurses three times what a salaried New Brunswick nurse earns makes no sense," said Doucet.

"The use of travel nurse agencies has to stop."

Doucet said ending the use of travel nurses should be a priority to ensure New Brunswick has 'safe, quality health care delivered by nurses who are well oriented [and] well supported.' (CBC)

She noted Finance Minister Ernie Steeves recently announced the $199.6-million budget surplus he was projecting just a couple of months ago has mostly evaporated, largely because health spending is now projected to reach $3.75 billion by the end of March, $162 million over its original allotment.

"Why is it over budget? Here's your data and your proof that they're spending hand-over-fist money, taking out of this province," she said, referring to many of the private, for-profit travel nurse companies being in Ontario or out West.

The union submitted the data request, she said, after hearing from members at its annual general meeting in October that increasing numbers of travel nurses were coming into hospitals across the province.

New Brunswick only started using travel nurses to fill gaps about 18 months ago, she said.

"Prior to that we've never heard of them, right? And so we wanted to know, OK, if the government keeps telling me that there's no money for retention incentives, but yet we're spending millions and millions of dollars to bring in nurses from elsewhere. You know, we needed to follow up. We needed to know, where is the money going?"

N.S. to limit use of travel nurses

The Nova Scotia government is taking steps to end its reliance on private nursing agencies by limiting the amount of time someone employed as a travel nurse can work in the province.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson told CBC Monday that her government decided the money could be better spent on people who are a part of the public system and that the use of agency nurses works against efforts to fill the more than 1,000 vacancies in Nova Scotia.

Under the terms of the policy change, anyone who works in the province as an agency nurse can only work for 180 days before having to wait a year before working there again. Graduates of Nova Scotia nursing schools will not be allowed to work in the province as a travel nurse during their first year after graduation.

Earlier this year the Quebec government passed a bill that will limit the use of health-care staffing agencies, with a goal of banning hospitals from using them by the end of 2025.

New Brunswickers deserve good quality health care, they deserve publicly funded health care, and they deserve for their government to be prudent with taxpayers' money. - Paula Doucet, New Brunswick Nurses Union president

Doucet said New Brunswick is currently "in the eye of the storm" and even relies on the use of travel nurses to keep some hospitals open after failing to heed years of warnings about the need to educate, hire and retain more.

But the union has set a deadline of the end of 2025 to end their use.

The government should focus on supporting registered nurses who want to become nurse practitioners so they don't have to work full-time and study at the same time, and making Bachelor of Nursing and licensed practical nurse courses more accessible and affordable, said Doucet.

Travel nurses were never intended to help keep emergency departments open in urban centres, she said. They were intended to ensure remote communities had access to health care.

"New Brunswickers deserve good quality health care, they deserve publicly funded health care, and they deserve for their government to be prudent with taxpayers' money as they provide the services the people of the province need."