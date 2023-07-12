Travel up at N.B. airports so far this summer

Travellers are packing New Brunswick airports so far this summer as a COVID-induced travel slump appears to be at an end.

Passengers have flocked back to the Saint John Airport after three years of lower than usual pandemic travel numbers.

"From last year we're up probably close to 10,000 people," said airport spokesperson Lori Carle.

"That's good at this stage in the year. That's a good sign we're climbing back out."

In Moncton, passenger traffic is up 15 per cent over this time last year.

With new warm weather flights starting earlier in the winter than they used to, Susy Campos, spokesperson for the Greater Moncton International Airport, said they expect passenger numbers to keep going up.

"Our numbers look to be quite strong so far. So we expect that by maybe the end of the year we will be at around 90 per cent of pre-pandemic numbers for passengers," said Campos.

Things are also looking promising at the Fredericton International Airport as locals look to catch up on some missed vacations. From January to June, the Fredericton airport saw over 72,000 passengers — a 35 per cent increase from the same period in 2022.

"There's more leisure than we would have seen pre-pandemic," said Kate O'Rourke, spokesperson for the Fredericton airport.

"There were so many trips that didn't happen over the pandemic. But I think that pent up leisure demand, friends and family travel is really still incredibly strong."

Nation wide trend

Karl Moore, an associate professor of strategy and management at McGill University, said this trend is similar for airports across Canada.

"There was a sense that, you know, after a couple of years, I owe myself, I owe my family the chance to get out there on the road," said Moore.

"Business is also starting to travel more because there's a point to press the flesh, to go out there and see your customers and potential customers or suppliers."

Capacity

While not as quick to rebound, capacity, or the number of passengers an airport could theoretically process, is also rebounding.

Fredericton is at 92 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity.

In Saint John, capacity is at about 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The flights going through Saint John have more or less been full, with one flight Carle was on from the airport being 95 per cent full.

But getting the flights off the ground continues to be an issue with a shortage of workers.

"[The] aviation industry right now is struggling to find people as every industry is," said Carle.

"The difference with aviation versus some industries is there's a lot of hours that have to go in for safety standards to be able to become a pilot or an air traffic controller."