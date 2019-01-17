1 person sent to hospital after 2 transport trucks crash on Highway 2

A major crash on the Trans-Canada Highway involving two transport trucks — one loaded with logs — and a third vehicle injured one person and forced traffic to be diverted, police say.

RCMP said one person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after the crash on Highway 2 between Fredericton and Woodstock on Thursday morning.

One truck belonged to Donnelly Farms Ltd, and the other was carrying logs.

The highway was reduced to one lane after the Thursday morning crash. (Shane Fowler)

The crash happened along the southbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway, about two kilometres north of the Canterbury and Meductic exit, Const. Nick Hamill said.

The highway was reduced to one lane, he said.

The crash involved three vehicles, including two transport trucks. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

RCMP, fire crews, paramedics and cleanup crews were also sent to the scene, where large amounts of debris needed to be cleared.

Hamill said the cause of crash is still being investigated.