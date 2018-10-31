Crash involving transport truck closes part of Route 8 in Fredericton

A crash involving a transport truck has closed the Barkers Point bypass section of Route 8 early Wednesday morning in Fredericton.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on the city's north side and has closed the bypass between Riverside Drive and Greenwood Drive.

Sgt. Dwight Doyle with the Fredericton Police Force, said the crash wasn't serious but it will take a while to clean up.

Police aren't sure when the road will open again.