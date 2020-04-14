All boat tours docked until at least July 1, one operator loses $70K in sales

At this time of the year, Denise LeBlanc would normally be busy taking reservations and hiring students to begin working in May at Shediac Bay Cruises.

Instead, she is cancelling bookings, and trying to be optimistic about when the COVID-19 pandemic will end and her business can get back to normal.

"I'm trying not to think about it — we're still gearing up to open," she said.

LeBlanc's family business is just one tourism operator that is in uncharted waters after Transport Canada announced last week that all marine vessels with a capacity of more than 12 passengers are prohibited from being on the water, unless they are performing an essential service.

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said in a statement that the new measures will be in place until at least June 30 as Canada tries to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Fines for failing to abide by the new rules range from up to $5,000 per day for an individual to $25,000 per day for a vessel or corporation, in addition to criminal charges and penalties of up to 18 months in prison.

$70K in lost sales

LeBlanc and her husband, Ron Cormier, have been operating Shediac Bay Cruises for 12 years and usually open for the season on June 1.

Cancelling the 30 bookings for June "will be quite a loss" for the seasonal business.

"Last year [in] June we were at $70,000 gross and this year in June we had more reservations so probably a bigger loss this year," LeBlanc said.

Capt. Ron Cormier, middle, co-owns Shediac Bay Cruises with his wife (far left) Denise LeBlanc. The couple is seen here with their daughters and grandson. LeBlanc is unsure whether they will be able to operate at all this summer. (www.shediacbaycruises.ca)

With an insurance bill that tops $13,000, along with docking fees and licenses, losing out on an entire month of sales is a big hit to this small business.

"June is the month where at least you have those big expenses paid and you know the rest of the summer it's our regular expenses like wages…and we hope for a good summer and if we do then at the end we have some money left over."

Lobster with a side of physical distancing

The most popular tour offered by Shediac Bay Cruises is a 2.5 hour "lobster tail" cruise.

The crew explains how you fish for the crustaceans, how you crack one open, and then they serve a lobster dinner to tourists.

All of the lobster is purchased locally, and each cruise can sit up to 56 people at eight tables, LeBlanc said.

Shediac Bay Cruises offers a lobster dinner cruise but if physical distancing is in place, owner Denise LeBlanc worries her cruises would drop from 56 people to just 16. (www.shediacbaycruises.com)

The problem is, there is no way to know whether those cruises will be allowed in July, and if they are, whether physical distancing will still be required.

LeBlanc said if she is only able to accommodate two people per table to maintain two metres between parties, they could be serving a lobster dinner to just 16 people.

"We would certainly consider it because our minimum to take the boat out is 12 so we would certainly look at it," she said. "By the end of April we're hoping that [Transport Canada] is going to make a decision for July."

Everything still uncertain

While it is possible that the business won't open at all, LeBlanc is hopeful that she will be able to hire her seven summer students and still offer private charters and lobster cruises.

"We can't say to students, 'For sure we'll hire you,'" she said. "We can't even guarantee them that job because what happens if they don't lift up the borders by June 30?"

Ron Cormier, seen here helping tourists bring in a lobster trap, fished lobster for 29 years before becoming a tour operator. (www.shediacbaycruises.ca)

The bulk of the clientele for Shediac Bay Cruises is bus tours of Europeans who fly in to Halifax, Toronto and Montreal, along with American and Quebec travellers.

It's going to be very important for people, once they can go out, that they support local businesses and local tourist attractions. - Denise LeBlanc, Shediac Bay Cruises

LeBlanc calls it a big "question mark," and wonders if COVID-19 related restrictions could be lifted in New Brunswick before other provinces.

"Because Transport Canada is for everybody across Canada, are they going to make exceptions because New Brunswick and P.E.I., we're doing really good of not having that many sick people, but will they lift it just for us?"

For now, LeBlanc and her husband plan on getting their boat painted and ready for the season that may, or may not happen.

"We try not to think about it. We're just going in phases."

She said if border restrictions last throughout the summer, she hopes New Brunswickers will enjoy staycations.

"It's going to be very important for people, once they can go out, that they support local businesses and local tourist attractions."