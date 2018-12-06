Transport truck accident causes disruption to cell service in Sussex area

An accident near Roachville, N.B., has interrupted cell phone service to many people in the Sussex area.

A transport truck cut power and phone lines after forestry equipment came in contact with the wires.

RCMP said in a statement that the driver failed to lower the boom on the truck's equipment.

Police are now searching for the driver of the truck, who they say fled the scene after initially pulling over.

A spokesperson from Bell Aliant said NB Power and Bell crews are still on site and hope to restore service as soon as possible.

