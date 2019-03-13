Fredericton police seek homeless woman missing since January

Fredericton police are looking for a homeless woman who hasn't been seen since late January.

Claudine Chaboyer, 48, was last seen in the Priestman Street area of uptown Fredericton on the morning of Jan. 29. She was wearing a tuque and a blue coat.

Police spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said that in Chaboyer's case, traditional investigative methods haven't helped find her.

"At this point we feel that putting her photo out, putting some details out, hopefully someone has seen her, maybe someone not even in Fredericton," Bartlett said. "Maybe she's no longer in Fredericton."

Chaboyer is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 180 to 200 pounds and has a bald or shaved head.

Bartlett said she can't say who reported Chaboyer missing or what methods have been used to try to find her.

"At this point we'd really like to locate her even if she's not in our jurisdiction," she said. "We're really hoping that someone would give us a call and let us know that they've seen her."

Police have no reason to believe harm has come to her, Bartlett said.

"We are not making any assumptions at this point."

Anyone with information about Chaboyer is asked to call Fredericton police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.