Up, up, and away: Balloonists prepped for transatlantic balloon crossing from Sussex

With fond memories of a friendly town, a couple from the south of England hope to finally begin their transatlantic balloon adventure Thursday morning, lifting off from Sussex.

Mike and Deborah Scholes were supposed to set off for Europe in April, bound for France, but they've been faced with a multitude of delays

These ran the gamut from the mundane, such as poor weather, which the province has seen a lot of recently, to the bizarre — French military exercises.

The Scholes work with a meteorologist to help time their ocean crossing with favourable conditions.

'Must be lunchtime'

Dealing with the French military was a little more difficult.

And hearing of a French military aircraft drill blocking their route, Mike tried to phone the military to inquire but had no luck.

"We can't get hold of the French military, they're unavailable," he said.

"Must be lunchtime."

Hurry up and wait

The extended takeoff started last month.

While it's been a long wait, the couple have had plenty of company, including about a dozen volunteer balloon enthusiasts who gathered beneath sunny skies to help assemble the craft when it arrived on site.

The couple's balloon being inflated for their test flight in Germany in 2020. (Submitted by Transatlantic Balloon Challenge)

A pickup truck pulled up, towing an open trailer with a blue tarp covering a mysterious, bulky shape.

The volunteers stood watching as the tarp came off as a few leaders carefully unlocked the trailer door.

"Let 'er down," someone said as the trailer began to tilt back.

Everyone helped with the careful task of lowering the basket to the grass and setting it up.

Locals have made their stay memorable, providing help assembling the balloon and welcoming Mike and Deborah into their homes.

"People have been very good, they've come out and helped, we've got lots of volunteers, people are running around everywhere," Mike said.

Despite going through the past few weeks on edge, waiting for the go ahead from their team, they still found a bright side: becoming devoted customers to the local ice-cream stand.

"The only drawback to their ice cream is it made my trousers shrink."