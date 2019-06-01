Fredericton observes Transgender Day of Remembrance

Dozens of people attended a ceremony in Fredericton marking Transgender Day of Remembrance at St. Thomas University Saturday afternoon.

The day remembers transgender people worldwide who have died over the past year because of transphobia.

Sofia Mehlitz, one of the event's organizers, said the fact transgender people are still dying because of transphobia is why events like this are still needed.

"Trans folk are often afraid of violent acts that result in the loss of their lives," said Mehlitz.

"It's important to celebrate the people we have lost and remember their names and their legacy that they leave behind."

Over 20 years

The first Transgender Day of Remembrance was held in 1999 in memory of Boston's Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed the previous year.

The event has been held annually since then and has spread worldwide.

Statistics specifically relating to violence against transgender people can be difficult to ascertain in Canada. A global tally by Transrespect versus Transphobia Worldwide said 375 transgender and gender-diverse people were reported murdered in the last year.

Event organizer Sofia Mehlitz said transgender people are often afraid they will be the victims of violence. (Submitted by Sofia Mehlitz)

The group does not list any murders taking place in Canada.

Stats Canada numbers from 2018 indicate that "sexual minority people" were almost three times as likely to be the victims of violence than heterosexual Canadians.

The events usually feature speakers talking about their experiences as transgender people, a reading of people who were killed in the past year and a moment of silence.

Calling out transphobia

Mehlitz said a major feature of the event was to condemn transphobia in all its forms.

They said transphobia can be something as obvious as yelling slurs and physical violence to transgressions some people may not think about, like not using a person's preferred pronouns.

"Things like that and discrimination and violence against trans people shows up in almost every single facet of of our lives," said Mehlitz.

Mehlitz said transphobia is ingrained into much of life in New Brunswick, even on an institutional level.

"One of the biggest things I can think of is the process to change your name," said Mehlitz.

"A lot of people might not think that that is discrimination or perhaps violence against trans folks, but the barriers that are in place within the institution are unnecessary and put trans folks at an even greater disadvantage."