Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton reopens as flodwaters recede

The Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton reopened Wednesday as floodwaters continue to recede.

MRDC reopened one lane in each direction along a nine-kilometre stretch near Jemseg — from kilometre 330 to 339 — around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, said Al Giberson, general manager and facility manager.

Speed is reduced to 70 km/h because there is still some water close to the road, he said.

It's too soon to say when the highway will fully reopen, said Giberson.

Crews need to wait for the water levels to reduce more so they can better assess the damage, he said.

