Trans-Canada Highway stays closed as flood levels drop in New Brunswick
Highway 2 between Oromocto and River Glade has been closed for almost a week
Water levels might be receding, but there's still no sign of when the Trans-Canada Highway will reopen between Oromocto and River Glade, according to the company that manages the stretch of highway.
Al Giberson, the general manager for MRDC, said crews are monitoring water levels, wind and forecasted weather in the area.
"That assessment is ongoing and the monitoring is obviously ongoing so it's difficult to say the best-case scenario," he said.
"The best-case scenario is the river wouldn't have ever flooded and wouldn't have to close it at all."
In the Jemseg area, water levels are hovering around 6.1 metres. Flood stage is 4.3 metres.
"The water is still up very close to the paved edge," he said.
"The median is also flooded with water."
On Tuesday, crews will monitor any damage to the highway, which has been closed for almost a week.
Giberson said traffic is still being detoured through Saint John, but there's access for residents from either direction until Jemseg.
Once the highway reopens, Giberson said the company plans to meet with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to discuss "an engineered solution" to prevent further highway closures during flood season.
"If this is expected to happen regularly, or annually, then I suspect something will have to be discussed, decided upon and then executed," he said.
Water levels expected to drop
Although the St. John River is still above flood stage, water levels are gradually decreasing this week.
Greg MacCallum, the director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, has said communities south of Fredericton will see high water levels over the next few days. He urged residents to stay vigilant.
"Things will return to normal but it will take some time to run its course," he said.
In Fredericton, water levels are projected to sit at 7.1 metres. Flood stage is 6.5 metres.
In Maugerville, water levels are expected to drop to 6.5 metres. Flood stage is six metres.
In Grand Lake, water levels could drop to 6.2 metres. Flood stage is five metres.
In the Sheffield-Lakeville Corner area, water levels will hover around 6.4 metres. Flood stage is 4.8 metres.
In Oak Point, water levels will sit around 5.3 metres. Flood stage is 4.7 metres.
In the Quispamsis-Saint John area water levels are at 5.1 metres. Flood stage is 4.2 metres.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
