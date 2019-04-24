Trans-Canada Highway stays closed as flood levels drop in New Brunswick

Water levels might be receding, but there's still no sign of when the Trans-Canada Highway will reopen between Oromocto and River Glade, according to the company that manages the stretch of highway.

Al Giberson, the general manager for MRDC, said crews are monitoring water levels, wind and forecasted weather in the area.

"That assessment is ongoing and the monitoring is obviously ongoing so it's difficult to say the best-case scenario," he said.

"The best-case scenario is the river wouldn't have ever flooded and wouldn't have to close it at all."

In the Jemseg area, water levels are hovering around 6.1 metres. Flood stage is 4.3 metres.

"The water is still up very close to the paved edge," he said.

"The median is also flooded with water."

On Tuesday, crews will monitor any damage to the highway, which has been closed for almost a week.

Keith McKay and Dee Branston use a canoe to carry food to a house on Jarvis Street in Fredericton last week. (Stephen MacGillivray/Canadian Press)

Giberson said traffic is still being detoured through Saint John, but there's access for residents from either direction until Jemseg.

Once the highway reopens, Giberson said the company plans to meet with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to discuss "an engineered solution" to prevent further highway closures during flood season.

"If this is expected to happen regularly, or annually, then I suspect something will have to be discussed, decided upon and then executed," he said.

Water levels expected to drop

Although the St. John River is still above flood stage, water levels are gradually decreasing this week.

Greg MacCallum, the director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, has said communities south of Fredericton will see high water levels over the next few days. He urged residents to stay vigilant.

The flooded road to Darlings Island is cut off when the Kennebecasis River, a tributary of the Saint John River, rises above the road leading to the community. Residents are ferried to and from their homes by two boats from the provincial government and a local resident who volunteers his time and equipment. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

"Things will return to normal but it will take some time to run its course," he said.

In Fredericton, water levels are projected to sit at 7.1 metres. Flood stage is 6.5 metres.

In Maugerville, water levels are expected to drop to 6.5 metres. Flood stage is six metres.

In Grand Lake, water levels could drop to 6.2 metres. Flood stage is five metres.

In the Sheffield-Lakeville Corner area, water levels will hover around 6.4 metres. Flood stage is 4.8 metres.

In Oak Point, water levels will sit around 5.3 metres. Flood stage is 4.7 metres.

In the Quispamsis-Saint John area water levels are at 5.1 metres. Flood stage is 4.2 metres.