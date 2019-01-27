Moncton trampoline park closed indefinitely

Trampoline park Get Air in Moncton closed abruptly on Friday.

According to a notice taped to the door of the building, the company owes nearly $43,000 in rent to the landlord, Merchants Bank Developments Ltd.

The notice also said some of the goods inside the building have been impounded and unless rent is paid within five days they will be appraised and sold.

Get Air Canada posted on its Facebook page on Friday that the Moncton location is closed temporarily.

Discounted passes

An employee answering the company's main phone line in Regina confirmed that the Moncton location closed Friday and will remain closed indefinitely.

Gina Harris bought two monthly passes just last week for her sons, who are six and eight,

She said she got the passes at a $20 discount.

"It leaves me thinking if the reason they dropped the price was to get as many people signed up before they closed," she said in a message to CBC.

"I was actually there the day before they closed. It was super busy and, talking to the employees, there was never any indication that they were closing."

The closure also came suddenly for Monique Hebert. She planned to have her son's birthday party there next month.

Hebert says Get Air was an affordable place to take her three children and she would have liked to take them one last time.

"Get Air really broke my heart because we never got warnings and I mean if you owe 40-something thousand and you know this could happen at any time, wouldn't you warn people?" she said.

Several people commented on the company's Facebook page that they recently bought the one-month passes.

Refunds promised

Harris said she was assured by a company employee in a telephone conversation that she will be reimbursed.

Monique Hebert's children play at Get Air. (Submitted)

"It's pretty sad because I took my kids every day," she said. "It's close to home, affordable, and gives them a place to have fun after school, especially for the winter. … My kids are extremely disappointed they can't go to Get Air anymore."

Trampoline parks have been heavily criticized for their safety measures and parks across the country were the subject of an investigation by CBC's Marketplace last autumn.

The trampoline park industry has grown rapidly in recent years. According to the International Association of Trampoline Parks, the number of parks has ballooned from 40 in 2011 to more than 1,000 in 2017.

Get Air has more than 50 trampoline parks across North America. The company has not responded to CBC's requests for more information.