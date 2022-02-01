Faulty coupler blamed in 22-car train derailment near Edmundston last year

Failure of a worn-out component that helps keep train cars together caused 22 freight cars to derail last January in northwestern New Brunswick, says the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

The derailment of the CN train happened in mid-afternoon on Jan. 26, 2021, in Saint-Hilaire, about 13 kilometres southwest of Edmundston.

There were no injuries or fire, and while eight of the derailed cars carried dangerous goods, none of them spilled.

The board conducted an investigation into the derailment, and on Tuesday released its report, which it says draws "attention to the importance of reassessing the design and inspection frequency of critical rail components, such as cross keys, based on changes in railway operating conditions."

According to the report, the derailment happened when one of the cars struck a coupler that had fallen from the leading end of the preceding car.

The coupler fell after the cross key that was holding it in place failed.

"The failed cross key had developed fatigue cracks at the inside radii, which likely occurred over its 4 years of service before the derailment," said the board, in a news release.

"It is likely that the design of the specific cross key contributed to the initiation and propagation of the fatigue cracks."

The 22 cars derailed after one of them hit a coupler that detached from a preceding car, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. (Bernard Lebel/Radio-Canada)

The train consisted of 171 freight cars, in addition to locomotives.

Cars 40 to 61 derailed during the incident, destroying the railroad track beneath them, the report said.

No regular inspections required

The investigation also found that there is no prescribed interval for the inspection of cross keys installed on rail cars equipped with long travel hydraulic "end-of-car cushioning devices," also known as EOCCDs.

The cross keys generally remain in service for many years and are only replaced when they are worn beyond set limits or develop a condemnable defect.

"Cross keys in EOCCDs are not easily accessible for inspection in the field due to the design of EOCCDs. Consequently, they are usually only inspected when work takes place on the draft assembly."

The coupler on one of the rail cars fell off after the cross key failed. Pictured are three fragments from the cross key that failed. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)

In the wake of the derailment, CN started a proactive cross-key inspection program for rail cars that had the same manufacturer, draft gear design and manufacturing timeframe as the one involved in the derailment, the transportation board said.

Of the 604 rail cars inspected, 408 had a defective cross key.

"In addition, the component manufacturer revised the cross-key geometry by increasing the radius in the area in which cracking had occurred in order to lower stresses and improve performance. The updated cross keys are currently undergoing service trials."