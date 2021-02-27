Moncton train derailment disrupts traffic on Trans-Canada Highway
A trail derailment in Moncton disrupted traffic for more than an hour on the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday afternoon.
No injuries reported after single locomotive slides off tracks
Moncton Fire Platoon Chief Dennis Dollemont said the department responded along with RCMP shortly after the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. The eastbound lane of the road was closed to vehicles east of Exit 365 after a single CN locomotive derailed.
"It stayed upright," he said. "The front wheels just went off the track."
Dollemont said the fire department is using cranes to get the engine back on the train tracks.
"There's spillage and no injuries," he said.
The highway is expected to be fully reopened this afternoon.
The incident is under investigation.
