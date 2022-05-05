Road closed after train derails in southwestern N.B.

Route 3 in Harvey Station, about 40 kilometres southwest of Fredericton, is closed to traffic because of an early morning train derailment.

Harvey Fire Department Chief Jerrard Swan said firefighters got the call about a derailment near Cedar Lane at around 5 a.m. Thursday. That's the railway crossing near Black's store.

Swan said 10 cars have left the tracks, but all were empty except one carrying lime.

He said the car is leaking, but the material is not toxic.

Residents living near Route 3 in Harvey were awakened by a loud sound as 10 train cars left the tracks early Thursday morning. (Jan Taylor/Submitted)

Swan said no one was injured.

RCMP New Brunswick tweeted traffic is being diverted because of the derailment.

Jeff Pleadwell, a nearby resident, said he was sleeping this morning when the NB Southern Railway train was coming through the village toward Saint John. He said he was awakened by a loud sound.

"I heard kind of like a horrible grinding noise or a crash and the train came to a stop," he said.

Pleadwell lives about 200 metres from the tracks and has a clear view of the crossing from his front window.

Swan said railway officials are on the scene investigating the cause.