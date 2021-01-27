Train derailment near Edmundston closes highway
New Brunswick EMO says no risk to public has been identified
A train derailment in Saint-Hilaire near Edmundston led to the RCMP closing a portion of Highway 120 on Tuesday night.
The RCMP said Wednesday, the highway was still closed to non-local traffic between Riceville Road and Des Ormes Road.
"It is not known how long the road will be closed at this time."
Due to a derailment, the 120 hwy near Riceville Rd is closed. Traffic is being diverted. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSD</a> Saint Hillaire—@RCMPNB
CN told Radio-Canada that 22 cars derailed.
The mayor of Haut-Madawaska, Jean-Pierre Ouellet, said some of the cars were carrying propane, but there were no reported leaks.
New Brunswick's Emergency Measure's Organization tweeted that it was aware of the derailment, and there was no identified risk to the public.
No evacuation order was issued.
We are monitoring a train derailment west of Edmundston. There is no identified threat to the public. Monitor official sources for updates.—@NBEMO_OMUNB
With files from Radio-Canada
