Woman taken to hospital after being hit by train in Moncton

A woman was taken to hospital with a broken leg and possible head injuries after being hit by a train in Moncton Wednesday evening.

Moncton Fire Capt. Randall Carter said the department received a call at 6:40 p.m. about a woman who had been struck by a train where the tracks cross Church Street.

When firefighters arrived, the woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, was conscious but lying face down on the east side of Chuch Street, Carter said.

He said the lower part of one of her legs appeared to be broken, adding that the way she was talking implied she might have also suffered head injuries from being hit.

"She was … not making sense, kind of screaming," Carter said.

He said firefighters loaded the woman into an ambulance, where she was later taken to hospital.

Carter said it's not clear how the woman was hit by the train. He said RCMP were also on scene interviewing people who witnessed the incident.