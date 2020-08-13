Work begins on trail that would run from St. Stephen to Saint John

A major project is underway on the waterfront in St. Stephen, and it could become a significant development in Saint John as a motion will come before Common Council on Monday.

The Coastal Link Trail would be a cycling and hiking route from the city to Maces Bay, St. George, Saint Andrews, St. Stephen and points between and beyond.

"We are going to build a world-class trail network," said Darren Turner, the semi-retired army engineer, who is chairing the volunteer-led initiative.

Darren Turner, the project chair, said he spent the past nine months working in Riga, Latvia, as an army reserve engineer, and used his bicycle to get to work, as did a large portion of the local population. (Submitted by Darren Turner)

The group has been working on the project since 2018 and secured $1-million in funding from the provincial department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, he said.

Ground was broken on the St. Stephen segment of trail a couple of weeks ago and should be completed in September.

About 80 per cent of the proposed trail route will use existing infrastructure — primarily the old highway, which doesn't get nearly as much traffic now that Route 1 is open.

The proposed Coastal Link Trail would run from St. Stephen to Saint John. (Submitted by Coastal Link Trail Inc.)

The Coastal Link proponents are working with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to try to extend corners and edges of roads, increase visibility and make the shoulders of roads safer, said Turner.

"Much safer than some of them are now for experienced cyclists."

A 22 kilometre east-west corridor has been proposed in Saint John.

Bryan Wilson is the lead for the Saint John portion of the trail project. (Submitted by Bryan Wilson)

The "key components" are around Chesley Drive and TD Station, said the project lead for the Saint John portion, Bryan Wilson.

It would be an extension of existing trails in the Harbour Passage area, he said.

Bike lane improvements are being sought for Main Street, Chesley Drive, City Road and Station Street, University Avenue, Ocean Westway, Heather Way and Spruce Lake Trail, according to a document posted on the Saint John Cycling website.

The Coastal Link Trail would include 22 kilometres through Saint John. (Saint John Cycling)

"Connecting networks is a big part of getting the volume of participation on active transportation," said Wilson.

East of Saint John, the Coastal Link would meet the Great Trail, formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail, which goes through Fundy National Park and on to Nova Scotia.

That organization has also provided some project funding, said Turner.

From the American border, the Coastal Link trail would connect to the East Coast Greenway in Maine, which runs all the way to Florida.

Cyclists are asking the City of Saint John to use concrete dividers to separate bike and motorized vehicle traffic. Wilson says modular concrete barriers have been used in Toronto and Calgary, which are fairly inexpensive, easy to move and can be built quickly. (Saint John Cycling)

"It's an incredible opportunity for New Brunswick and the southwest region," said Turner, who currently owns an inn in Saint Andrews and has dreams of opening a bike shop.

The trail is expected to be a tourist draw for long-distance cyclists and others.

They'll be able to come to a community such as Saint Andrews, get on the Van Horne Trail and access Minister's Island and other local attractions.

Trail work in St. Stephen is expected to be complete in September. (Submitted by Coastal Link Trail Inc.)

But Turner says that's not why he got involved in the project. His wife signed him up for a volunteer committee looking at the bike paths in Saint Andrews, he said, and things grew from there.

He made contact with people in St. Stephen, who were interested in making it easier to bike between both towns, as well as connecting to Maine's Acadia National Park.

Turner is encouraged by the interest being shown by different communities along the route to improve their "active transportation" systems and connect to the longer trail.

"The coastal link is going to be the spine so to speak."

The Coastal Link would connect the American East Coast Greenway to Canada's Great Trail. (Saint John Cycling)

He hopes the whole project may be complete in 10 years.

"That does seem like a long time, but we're talking about a 170-km route," said Turner.

Ultimately they'd like to have paved surfaces from one end to the other.

"We want to see this trail open to all users — all ages, all capabilities."