2 people dead after Beresford crash Friday

A 37-year-old woman and 53-year-old man have died at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 11.

At about 6 a.m. Friday, a tractor-trailer truck, a pickup truck and a small car collided on the highway near Beresford, about 11 kilometres northwest of Bathurst, RCMP said.

The man driving the pickup, from Belledune, and the woman driving the small car, from Bathurst, both died at the scene, RCMP said. They were the only occupants of their vehicles.

RCMP said they believe the driver of the pickup was heading south when he crossed the centre line into the northbound lane of traffic. The pickup truck collided with the small car head-on.

The tractor-trailer was right behind the small car, and collided into the pickup as well. The driver of the transport was not injured.

RCMP said they originally got a report of a crash between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer, but when they arrived, found the small car was also involved.

The Beresford Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, the New Brunswick Department of Public Safety, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist were at the Highway 11 scene Friday, the release said.

The highway was closed south of the Beresford exit, near marker 318, and traffic was being diverted until the scene was cleared.

"Autopsies will be conducted to determine the man and woman's exact cause of death," the news release said.

16 deaths in 55 days

Since Oct. 3, at least 14 people had died in traffic collisions in New Brunswick as of Friday. This crash brings the number to 16.

Of the 16 traffic deaths, two were pedestrians, two were cyclists, one was riding a motorcycle and the remaining 11 were in cars or trucks. The majority of the deaths happened on highways, one in a collision with a moose.

The youngest victims were two 18-year-olds who were in a single-vehicle crash in Haut-Sheila in northeastern New Brunswick, and the oldest was a 69-year-old Quebec man who crashed into a wooded area while driving through Allardville, southeast of Bathurst.