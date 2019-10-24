Man involved in Tracy standoff denied bail, faces 12 new charges

A 53-year-old man who was involved in a nearly 11-hour standoff with police in Tracy last week has been denied bail and is facing a slew of new charges.

Paul LaPointe is facing a dozen charges that include threats, assaults and firearm offences.

On Oct. 17, LaPointe was released following a standoff at 4491 Heritage Dr. He was arrested again the next day and appeared in Burton provincial court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

He is now facing 12 charges, 11 of which are indictable.

The charges include: three counts of assault, three counts of uttering threats to cause death to someone, and discharging a firearm — a shotgun — with the intent to wound someone.

He's also charged with discharging a firearm into or at a place knowing that, or being reckless as to whether another person was present in that place.

In addition, LaPointe faces charges of possessing a firearm without having a licence to do so, possessing firearms while he was prohibited from doing so, resisting a peace officer and uttering threats to kill an animal.

Judge Kenneth Oliver decided that LaPointe should be held in remand pending his trial.

There is a publication ban on the names of the victims named in the charges.

LaPointe chose to represent himself for his bail hearing, but indicated he would be hiring a lawyer for the remainder of the proceedings.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 18.