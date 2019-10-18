Man, woman involved in Tracy standoff released from custody

RCMP say a 53-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman taken into custody after a standoff in Tracy this week have been released.

No charges have been laid, but police said the investigation is continuing into the standoff Thursday morning in the village about 35 kilometres south of Fredericton.

The man, who lives in Tracy, and the woman, from Killarney Road, have promised to appear in Burton court on Jan. 27, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

Police have not released their names, but CBC News has identified the man involved as Paul LaPointe.

Paul LaPointe, identified as one of two people taken into custody in Tracy, was released on a promise to appear in court. (Paul LaPointe/Facebook)

An armoured police vehicle and at least seven cruisers were used during the standoff that lasted nearly 11 hours.

Rogers-Marsh previously said RCMP initially were responding to a call about a firearm. When police arrived on the scene, "the two people inside the residence refused to co-operate or speak with police."

A negotiator and a police canine unit were also on the scene, which centred on a camping trailer not far from the village office. A section of Route 101 was closed for several hours as a result.

Tracy (Shane Fowler/CBC)

On Thursday RCMP could also be seen examining the exterior of a home in nearby Tracyville, where the homeowner told CBC News that someone had tried to shoot him through his window.

Rogers-Marsh would not say if the two incidents were related.