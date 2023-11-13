Fatal N.B. fishing voyage prompts renewed call for stronger regulation for vessels

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has issued a warning to three government bodies about overloading fishing boats, in response to the deaths of two New Brunswick lobster fishermen earlier this year.

Fifty-eight-year-old Eugene Beaudin and his 33-year-old nephew, Normand Beaudin, fell off their fishing boat and died in the water off Miscou Island, N.B., on May 6.

In the Oct. 30 letter to Transport Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and WorkSafeNB, the safety board's director of marine investigations, Clifford Harvey, wrote that the vessel Tracy Dawn left the harbour loaded with 119 traps and encountered rough weather.

Harvey says the fishers fell overboard trying to drop traps into the water.

He notes that access to the vessel's stern was limited by 45-kilogram traps that were stacked to the point where the two crew members had to climb over the boat's wheelhouse and then over the traps to get there.

Eugene Beaudin, 58, and his nephew, Normand Beaudin, 33, both from Miscou, died on May 6, 2023, the first day of the lobster season for that area. They were on the fishing vessel Tracy Dawn, which departed from Miscou Harbour. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Harvey also says that while the Tracy Dawn was registered with Transport Canada, there is no record indicating that the boat had ever been inspected or had been subject to a formal stability assessment.

"In this occurrence, crew were unable to walk on deck to access the stern and the wheelhouse door was blocked by the stacks of traps, as was the vessel's life ring," Harvey wrote.

He points out that the board completed a safety issues investigation on the causes of fatal fishing accidents in 2012 and identified "several systemic factors requiring attention," including unsafe work practices and inadequate regulatory oversight.

Harvey said the TSB has eight outstanding recommendations related to improving safety on fishing vessels that have yet to be acted on.

One of those recommendations is to require all small fishing vessels to undergo a stability assessment, and that Transport Canada establish standards to ensure the stability information is adequate and readily available to the crew.

"The Board has assessed action taken to address this recommendation as unsatisfactory," Harvey said.

Harvey said his letter was being provided for whatever followup action deemed appropriate.

"The TSB would appreciate being advised of any action that is proposed or taken in this regard."