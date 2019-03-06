'Anybody is replaceable': Minister suggests Tracadie mayor consider resigning

New Brunswick won't place the Regional Municipality of Tracadie under trusteeship, despite Mayor Denis Losier 's request the premier do so last week.

"I strongly believe we have reached the point of no return," Losier wrote in his letter to Blaine Higgs dated Feb. 25, citing the negative work atmosphere.

Environment and Local Government Minister Jeff Carr, who called the request unusual, said if Losier can't find a way to work with council, he may have to consider next steps.​

"Anybody is replaceable," Carr told reporters Wednesday. "So the mayor is replaceable if he doesn't think he can do the job and he's used all of his avenues.

"When the GM of a hockey team can't get wins and can't get their team together, he usually steps aside."

Carr said the Municipalities Act does not allow for a mayor to surrender a municipality's powers to the province.

When the mayor of a hockey team can't get wins ... he usually steps aside. - Jeff Carr, environment and local government minister

"We don't do that," he said. "We just don't go in and take over."

He said a trusteeship, where the province would send in someone to oversee operations, would only be possible if the request came from council by way of a resolution.

"They have got to decide how to move forward without calling on the province to bail them out every time there's a problem," said Carr.

Broken promises

Tracadie-Sheila and 18 local service districts merged in 2014 to form a regional municipality that was considered a model for New Brunswick communities.

But frustrations have only grown since.

The economic development and unchanging taxes promised by proponents of the municipality were broken, and residents and councillors alike have voiced their complaints.

Losier, a retired school teacher elected mayor in 2016, agreed, calling the promises unrealistic.

Tracadie Mayor Denis Losier has called on Premier Blaine Higgs to put the municipality under trusteeship. (CBC)

In his letter to the premier, he called Tracadie's financial situation precarious, saying it should have received more money after the amalgamation.

He argued the municipality should receive a larger share of property tax revenue and an increased budget for roads.

He also listed growing voices for a dissolution of the merger, and rising tensions at council meetings — with police often present — as reasons for provincial intervention.

More than half a dozen police officers had to attend a council meeting last week. (Rene Landry)

"Since my election in May 2016, it's always been impossible for me to maintain a positive and collaborative work climate inside municipal council," Losier wrote.

Carr, who believes the municipality is just going through "growing pains," said the province has offered mediation services, but mayor and council have to work things out on their own.

"There's no ground for a trusteeship," he said. "Adults have to be adults."

Councillors left out

Councillors only found out last weekend about the letter to the premier, five days after the mayor sent it.

Deputy Mayor Jean-Yves McGraw told CBC the news came as a surprise.

"The majority of council was very disappointed to see that letter," said McGraw. "Because it never came from the council. It was an initiative taken by the mayor himself. And it is against our policies."

McGraw believes the mayor needs to explain himself. He doesn't agree the municipality is nearing bankruptcy.

"I don't think we've hit the wall like he said."

People stood outside municipal offices in protest at last week's council meetings, as tensions in Tracadie continued to rise. (Rene Landry)

Losier has 14 months left to his mandate, and McGraw believes council can still work together.

"It would be very sad that it would end the way that things are looking now," he said.

Last year, Tracadie was shaken by a series of departures over the mayor's "my way or the highway" style. Four councilors left, citing intimidation and verbal abuse. They were replaced in a byelection in December.

But council meetings are still rocky. Just last week, one meeting had to be attended by more than half a dozen police officers.

"He has a very hard time to rally the troops to go with his decisions or his vision," McGraw said of the mayor.