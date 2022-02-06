200 Tracadie residents call for halt to blueberry farm project

A group of about 200 protesters marched on Saturday to call for a halt to a blueberry farm development in Tracadie, N.B.

The New Brunswick government has plans to build a blueberry farm on a 20,000-hectare plot of Crown land that previously housed a military shooting range.

Deforestation work for the project began last Thursday. That prompted anger in the community.

About 5,000 Tracadie residents out of a population of 15,000 have signed a petition to call for a stop to the project. They want public consultation.

Mathieu Allard, the president of Club Chasse & Peche and one of the march organizers, said the public should have been consulted from the start because this land has become an integral part of community living.

Mathieu Allard is the president of Club Chasse & Peche and one of the march organizers. (Yves Lévesques/RADIO-CANADA)

"There's a lot of blueberry fields around and we don't want any more," he said. "We're angry because that's the only piece of land left around for hunting, fishing and to do outside activities."

Allard said the deforestation involved in the project would disrupt local wildlife and the nearby Big Tracadie River.

He said the community first learned of the blueberry farm project last June and only heard back from the province two weeks ago.

Allard said he has since spoken with Agriculture Minister Margaret Johnson, but no solutions have been found.

He hopes the march Saturday makes it clear to the province that the community will not back down.

"Hopefully the message is being heard by the government," said Allard.

A large group of protesters marched in Tracadie on Saturday. (Yves Lévesques/RADIO-CANADA)

As of Sunday afternoon, Allard said he hadn't heard from any government officials in response to the march.

He said hopes to get some sign of hope in the coming days.

Johnson said conversations about this development are ongoing.

"In recent weeks and months my office has been in conversation with a number of individuals and organizations in the region, including the local MLA, the municipality, blueberry industry representatives, as well as hunting, fishing, wildlife and ATV groups," she said in an email.

She had no further comment.

Tracadie mayor says most community members against project

Tracadie Mayor Denis Losier said the community needs to be consulted before the project moves forward.

"It's on our territory," he said.

Denis Losier is Tracadie's mayor. (Yves Lévesques/RADIO-CANADA)

"When you're going to implement a major project like this, you need to involve your partners."

Allard said while Johnson has consulted with the group of concerned community members, he wants to speak with a wider range of government officials on the matter.

CBC News requested comment from the premier's office, but did not receive a response.