Tracadie RCMP seek witnesses in fatal 'car-surfing' case

RCMP in Tracadie are still looking for witnesses who may have information related to a car-surfing incident in July that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

The man from ​Saint-Irénéé was one of two people standing on the rear bumper of an SUV and fell off while it was moving. He died in hospital the following day from his injuries.

The incident took place on July 19 around 1:15 a.m., at an old firing range near Leech, about 10 kilometres southwest of Tracadie-Sheila.

At the time, RCMP arrested the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle. The man was released on a promise to appear in Tracadie Provinical Court on Oct. 24 at 9:30 a.m.



"Police have spoken to witnesses at the scene and are looking to speak with anyone else who may have witnessed this incident and has not come forward," RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tracadie RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they want to be anonymous.





