An eight-year-old Tracadie girl is dead after being hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk Thursday night.

RCMP say the vehicle struck the girl while she was on a push scooter in the crosswalk at Rue du Couvent and Rue Principale.

Members of the Tracadie RCMP and the Tracadie Fire Department arrived at the scene at about 7 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she later died, police said in a news release. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate, and a collision reconstructionist is assisting.