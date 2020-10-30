8-year-old Tracadie girl on push scooter dies after being struck by vehicle
The crash occurred at the intersection of Rue du Couvent and Rue Principale, according to a news release. RCMP say the vehicle struck the girl while she was using the crosswalk on a push scooter.
RCMP say girl was in crosswalk when she was struck
An eight-year-old Tracadie girl is dead after being hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk Thursday night.
RCMP say the vehicle struck the girl while she was on a push scooter in the crosswalk at Rue du Couvent and Rue Principale.
Members of the Tracadie RCMP and the Tracadie Fire Department arrived at the scene at about 7 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where she later died, police said in a news release. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.
RCMP continue to investigate, and a collision reconstructionist is assisting.
