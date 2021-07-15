PEI RCMP called in to investigate after Tracadie-Sheila arrest

The New Brunswick RCMP has called in an investigator with the Prince Edward Island RCMP to conduct a review, after an arrest earlier this week.

On July 26, a Tracadie RCMP officer on patrol encountered a vehicle driving in the other direction that was believed to be speeding, a New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson said.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette said the driver failed to stop for police. He said an officer followed the vehicle, where it stopped in a private driveway in Haut-Sheila, in the regional municipality of Tracadie-Sheila.

He said the male driver refused to exit the vehicle when police tried to arrest him. Three additional officers were called to the scene to help.

"During the arrest, the person resisted their arrest and there was a complaint made," Ouellette said.

The officer said there was a video of the incident that may be circulating on social media. CBC News has not seen the video.

"It would not be appropriate for me to comment any further on the video or any other details, as this matter is under review," Ouellette said.

Officer placed on administrative duties

The officer has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the review, Ouellette said, while the driver was released, with a court appearance set for Nov. 9, 2021 in Tracadie-Sheila provincial court. It's not clear what, if any, charges the man faces.

This is the second time in the last month that New Brunswick RCMP have asked an outside agency or another police force to investigate an incident.

Earlier in July, Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes was asked to investigate after a video surfaced that appears to show an RCMP officer striking a man during an arrest in Campbellton.

The province doesn't have an independent police oversight body to investigate serious incidents involving police, leaving police forces to rely on outside agencies to conduct those investigations.

Ouellette said the RCMP works with the Department of Justice and Public Safety on policing matters, including on the province's "intent to set up a Serious Incident Review Team for New Brunswick."

"In the interim, the RCMP will continue to be diligent in requesting external reviews of critical incidents involving our police officers," Ouellette said.

"We are committed to understanding the ways we could have done things differently to improve outcomes for everyone involved."