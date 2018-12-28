Everyone leaves with a smile: Memramcook toy collector making up for lost time

Paul Emile Saulnier didn't get many presents growing up in a large family with little money, so now that he can afford to buy the metal toy trucks popular in his youth he's making up for lost time.

Saulnier had a garage built to house his nearly 800 antique metal toys, after his house became too crowded. Lining the shelves are dump trucks, diggers, trains, army vehicles, delivery trucks and some wind-up toys.

His first purchase was spotted at an antique store in Moncton. It was a navy blue truck with a red flat bed.

Originally owned by Saulnier's father, this Heinz Pickle truck was not allowed to be played with by the children. Saulnier inherited the truck after his father died. (Tori Weldon/CBC )

"I drove a truck for 15 years and I saw it, and I just had to have it, and after that I just couldn't stop myself."

That was 15 years ago, but the motivation behind his habit developed much earlier than that.

"We're a big family of 13 and the trucks were pretty hard to get ... my parents had no money."

One of the toys in the Saulnier household was a Heinz Pickle truck, but unfortunately it was off limits to kids.

"This was my father's truck. We couldn't touch it. We couldn't even play with it.

"It was like that in those days. You couldn't drive the old man's car either."

Since then, Saulnier has inherited the pickle truck and purchased many, many more.

Saulnier's collection includes trucks, cars, airplanes, trains and wind-up toys. With 12 brothers and sisters, Saulnier said money was tight growing up, and there weren't many presents under the Christmas tree. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"Now that I can afford to buy them, I buy them all."

He has antique pickers keeping an eye out for him, and Saulnier admitted he can't drive past an antique store with out stopping in to look for old toys.

The oldest item is a truck from 1915, and the newest piece is from about 1960. Saulnier said that is when toys started to be made with plastic. He said many of those toys haven't withstood the test of time.

"It all goes to the dump. You see it in the spring in the cleanup — all the plastic toys go to the dump."

Saulnier built a garage specifically to house his antique toy collection after his house became over-run with toys. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Metal toys may not be completely safe in the hands of children, said Saulnier, who has a dump truck with a lever that shoots the truck bed back.

"You could knock your teeth right off with this box here."

He mused that bloodied noses and gaping cuts may be one of the reasons these toys are in such good shape: they were taken away from kids after accidents.

But safety issues aside, Saulnier's toy collection is about having fun.

He happily admitted to spending a significant amount of time in his garage playing with toys.

"They bring back youth. Anyone who walks in here is 10 years old again.

"They walk out if here with a big smile on their face."