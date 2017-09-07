Saint Andrews waives per-passenger fees for whale watchers

As whale-watching tours get ready to set sail with half the number of passengers aboard, Saint Andrews will reduce wharf fees to help offset the loss of revenue.

The town voted unanimously on Monday night to eliminate the per-passenger fee charged to tour boats. The fee was based on full capacity, even if the boat wasn't full.

Operators will now only have to pay a flat fee — which varies depending on the size of the vessel — to use the wharf.

Saint Andrews Mayor Doug Naish said it's council's way of helping offset a late start and the financial impact of half-full boats.

"So they will be looking for a very skinny year … for profitability for their businesses," he explained on Tuesday.

"And it was council's way of trying to mitigate the negative consequences by reducing what we were expecting them to pay as the town's share of their business profits for the year."

Transport Canada has given the green light for whale-watching tours to begin on July 1, as long as they comply with Public Health guidelines. (Nick Ut/Associated Press)

For a while, it was unclear whether the boats would even be allowed to operate this summer. But Transport Canada recently lifted COVID-19-related restrictions.

As of July 1, passenger vessels will be subject to regional health authority timelines and directives for resuming operations. In New Brunswick, that means they can operate as of July 1, but they have to ensure physical distancing — or the use of masks when distancing isn't possible.

For John Eldridge, the choice between physical distancing and masks came down to finances versus experience — and experience won out.

"When people are out on the water, I want it to be as normal as possible for our passengers."

And that means reducing numbers. He figures his 46-passenger boat will likely have to sail with 22 passengers — give or take, depending on the size of the bubbles that people are travelling in.

Whale-watching operators will have to reduce the number of passengers in order to ensure physical distancing. (Credit: Instagram/@tofinowhalecentre)

"We want to try to make sure that everybody can be on the right side of the vessel as the wildlife," said Eldridge, who's operated Quoddy Link Marine Inc. for 26 years.

So in addition to a late start and less than half-capacity, Eldridge said it's likely the season will also end earlier than normal since the cruise ship passengers won't be around to sustain the season into the fall.

While Eldridge appreciates the elimination of the per-passenger fee for this season, he has long been a critic of the formula used by the town.

Saint Andrews charges $1.50 per passenger based on the capacity of the boat. So if the boat is licensed to carry 46 passengers, but only carries 20, the charge is the same.

For the larger of Eldridge's two boats, that added up to about $20,000 last year, although he only used the wharf from May to October.

"Whale-watching companies are paying about 10 times more than other commercial users, and we couldn't see the justification for that," said Eldridge.

Naish said the fees have been "somewhat controversial in some circles."

He said there have been enough complaints to warrant a closer look at the fees. That review will happen in the fall and examine whether there are better ways to charge tour boats to use the wharf, he explained.

"So we'll probably do a little bit more of a deep dive on the evaluation of what kind of a fee structure we should put in place," said Naish.

A minke whale and calf rise to the surface in this photo taken from a whale-watching boat. (Greg Wood/AFP/Getty Images)

Eldridge said maintaining a healthy-whale watching industry is "in the best interest of the town as well."

"You don't kill the goose that laid the golden egg."

He said whale-watching tourists bring more to the town than wharf fees. He said they normally stay in local accommodations and eat and shop at local businesses.

"They generate millions of dollars in economic activity for the community as well," said Eldridge.