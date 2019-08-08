Tourist's fatal jump from Grand-Anse cliffs provokes calls for reduced access
Jumping from cliffs into Chaleur Bay may be an adrenalin rush but it's dangerous, firefighter says
A tradition of cliff-jumping in Grande-Anse on the Acadian Peninsula is being questioned after the death of a Quebec tourist.
A 29-year-old man from Quebec City died Aug. 1 after jumping from the cliffs into the waters of Chaleur Bay.
RCMP said the man was dead when rescue crews arrived.
The death has some people, including Rémi Thériault, wondering if authorities should block access to the cliffs, which are close to the main road that runs through the village.
Jumping for adrenalin
Thériault knows the place well and said jumping from the cliffs is a longstanding tradition in the community.
He's watched people jump into the water from the cliffs since he was a child, but he's never dared try it himself.
"The world comes here to jump, for adrenalin ... I don't know, for fun," Thériault said in French.
The site can be irresistible to adventurous people, said Thériault, who suggested putting up signs saying "Danger, do not jump."
"But at the same time, it's difficult, because there are cliffs everywhere, everywhere. It's hard to watch everywhere."
He worries about teenagers going to the cliffs alone to jump.
"You can access it with your car, four-wheelers, motorcycle or even on foot, it's still quite easy," he said. "Children should not come here."
Volunteer firefighter Guy Landry, who helped try to rescue the victim last week, said the adrenalin rush sought by those who frequent the cliffs is not worth it.
Landry said it is far too difficult to assess the depth of the water when jumping. It is also very difficult, he said, to climb back up the rock face.
"We mounted with harnesses," Landry said of other times firefighters have had to rescue people.
He said it's also difficult to figure out where someone has jumped. Often, there are no fixed addresses to help emergency responders when they are called. And each jutting cliff is different.
"For rescuers, this is another risk to consider," he said.
Landry has a clear message: in Grande-Anse, you just shouldn't jump off the cliffs. The risks are too high, he said.
"If anything happens to you, the emergency measures will have a lot of trouble getting you out," he said. "There is no ramp, there is nothing, there is no address. Here, if someone is caught, he must give an address. And cliffs, they are everywhere."
With files from Alix Villeneuve, Radio Canada
