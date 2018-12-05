N.B. tourism industry hopes for big snowmobile season after tough summer

New Brunswick hotels and tourism operations are worried about the collapse of the Atlantic travel bubble after an already challenging summer.

But the province's frequent snowfall could provide a much-needed boost to business this winter.

Ross Antworth, general manager for the New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, said permits are selling fast and equipment suppliers are running out of stock.

"We are seeing more New Brunswickers than ever — I mean ever — snowmobiling, buying snowmobiles, buying trail permits," he said.

New Brunswick offers more than 8,300 kilometres of snowmobile trails across the province and linking with networks in Quebec, Maine and Nova Scotia.

It's position on the "snow belt" allows the season to consistently run through all of December until the end of April.

Antworth said snowmobiling is the province's number one tourism sector, generating $90 million in total economic impact last year.

Atlantic bubble needed

Most snowmobilers who travel to New Brunswick come from Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Quebec has been the quickest area of growth, followed by the New England states and Ontario.

The tightened travel restrictions under the second wave could cut off those markets.

"There's no doubt if the Atlantic bubble can't continue, it will have an impact," Antworth said.

Ross Antworth, general manager of the New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, said the sport is seeing phenomenal growth created by the pandemic. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

Carol Alderdice, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick, said northern New Brunswick destinations received fewer travellers than the south this summer.

"We're still hoping for a decent winter assuming there's going to be snow," she said.

'Phenomenal growth'

More New Brunswickers are expected to explore the snowy trails of their home province this winter.

Antworth said the entire power sports industry has seen "phenomenal growth" as people turn to outdoor sports and look to make use of money normally used for travel.

With the Explore NB Travel Incentive Program extended to March, there's hope New Brunswickers will vacation within new regions of the province. It offers a 20 per cent rebate on travel which includes an overnight stay at accommodations.

"We're hoping that because New Brunswickers have more disposable income from things they aren't doing, and they've chosen to do it snowmobiling, that we will still be able to put people in hotels, and restaurants, and gas stations — of course safely," Antworth said.

'It's still looking excellent'

Snowmobiling is big business for the hospitality industry in northern New Brunswick

The Atlantic Host Hotel in Bathurst, which has 100 rooms, draws more guests during snowmobile season than the summertime.

Keith De Grace said the region has become known throughout the northeast as a top destination for the sport.

"It is a market that's well respected and people know our area in Bathurst, it's sort of the capital of the snowmobiling industry for the east," he said.

The hotel closed for two months in March and April when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.

Snowmobiling is big business for hotels and the hospitality industry, particularly in northern New Brunwick. (Toby Talbot/Associated Press)

De Grace said the biggest driver for business is Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, although snowmobilers also come from other parts of the northeast. Now he's hoping the bubble will reopen before peak season starts in January.

"We should be alright, it just depends on the virus and what happens with that," he said.

"In all early indications of interest, we have calls coming in. It's still looking excellent for this winter."

While snowfall can often be unpredictable, the COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest unknown this winter. It has the industry dependent on the situation improving.

Alderdice said she's worried operators may not be able to survive if travel restrictions continue well into next year.

"Let's hope that the bubble opens up in another week or so because New Brunswickers just can't sustain that level of business," she said.