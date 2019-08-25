Alouettes down Argos as CFL returns to Moncton

It's been six years since the last CFL game in Moncton, but the Montreal Alouettes and the Toronto Argonauts faced off on Sunday at the Blue Cross Medavie Stadium at the Université de Moncton.

The Touchdown Atlantic contest is the first one in Moncton since 2013 and the fourth overall for the venue.

It is sponsored by Schooners Sports and Entertainment, formerly Maritime Football, a group trying to establish a Canadian Football League franchise in Halifax.

The event has seen it's share of troubles. Organizers were forced to lower ticket prices to $29 from $65 in July after a slow stretch of sales at the beginning of the summer.

People line up to enter the field an hour before kickoff. (Jean-Philippe Hughes/Radio-Canada)

Nearly 2,000 people were waiting to enter the stadium an hour before Sunday's game. Anthony LeBlanc, SSE's founding partner, expressed hope that the stadium, with a capacity of more than 20,000 for the game, would be almost full.

In July, LeBlanc said the expectation is the CFL's Atlantic Schooners could be ready to play in 2021 in Moncton. Halifax has yet to approve a stadium.

Montreal rallied in the second half to win the game 28-22 before a crowd of 10,126. Montreal quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., threw for two touchdowns and 335 yards in the victory.