Drunk driver who killed Saint John woman sentenced to 3½ years in prison

A Saint John man was sentenced Thursday to three and a half years in prison for killing Marilyn Williams while driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times higher than the legal limit last year.

Michael Lorne Totten, 44, pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood and causing the death of the 67-year-old on Nov. 19, 2020.

"This has had a crushing and devastating impact on the family," Provincial court Judge Ronald LeBlanc said as he issued the sentence.

Totten was also prohibited from driving for 10 years.

LeBlanc heard victim impact statements from four of Williams's family members, including her husband, her sister and one of her sons.

Victor Williams said he met Marilyn on a blind date in 1974, and they spent 46 years together. He said they would have tea and a snack each evening.

"I still wait for her to lean down from the kitchen and say, 'Hon, what do you want with your tea?'"

Victor Williams shows the photo of Marilyn Williams to reporters outside the courthouse following the sentencing hearing. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

He said she was the primary caregiver for her mother, Verna, who was in a care home. She was en route to see her when the crash happened.

The judge was told Marilyn's mother died in August this year.

"We must now believe they are now together," Victor Williams told the judge, his voice breaking.

Kirk Williams, oldest son, said his mother was killed just before his birthday. He told the judge that for a week after his mother's death he couldn't stomach opening her gift to him.

Kirk Williams says his mother was caring and would help anyone. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"My mom was everything to me," he said in an interview outside the courthouse.

"My mom loved life. She loved people. She would help anyone she could, and she was a very thoughtful and caring person. It's left a hole that I really have no way to fill."

Crown prosecutor Chris Ryan told LeBlanc that Totten had one beer at home before driving to the Fish & Brews Pub, arriving around 10 a.m.

Ryan said Totten drank two more beer at the pub before leaving at about 12:30 p.m. to drive home. The crash happened on Manawagonish Road on a curve in front of the Pumpkin Patch market.

Michael Totten, centre, shown entering the courthouse Thursday prior to the sentencing hearing. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Ryan said a collision reconstructionist determined Totten was driving his Honda Civic more than 20 kilometres an hour over the 50 km/h speed limit when he crossed the yellow line and struck Williams's Ford Focus on the front driver's side. There was no evidence either Totten or Williams attempted to brake.

Williams was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

Ryan said a breath sample to test for blood alcohol content was taken about five hours after the crash, which gave a result of 180 mg of alcohol in 100 mL of blood.

The Crown said Totten's estimated blood alcohol content was between 240 mg and 280 mg at the time of the crash, which the judge noted was very high.

Michael Lorne Totten pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg of in 100 mL of blood and causing the death of Marilyn Williams last year. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Rodney Macdonald, Totten's defence lawyer, said Totten had been drinking daily and likely woke up that morning still drunk before consuming three more beer.

He indicated one witness found Totten asleep in his vehicle at the crash scene, suggesting he may have fallen asleep and failed to navigate the turn.

"It is our belief that Mr. Totten's inability to fill in details is because he was asleep," Macdonald said, adding he was not suggesting it wasn't Totten's impairment that caused the crash and the death of Williams.

Addressing the judge, Totten cried as he described seeking treatment for his drinking following the crash, including spending a month at the Ridgewood addictions treatment centre earlier this year.

"I'm so sorry for taking Marilyn from you," Totten said.