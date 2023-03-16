Key Tory MLAs who flipped Liberal ridings unsure if they'll run again

Two Progressive Conservative MLAs in key swing ridings say they're not sure yet whether they'll reoffer as candidates in next year's provincial election.

PC caucus chair Greg Turner and former attorney-general Andrea Anderson-Mason both say it's too early for them to commit to being on the ballot in October 2024.

Turner, the MLA for Moncton South, said he's "certainly very interested in reoffering at this time," but his decision will be based in part on who the leader of the PCs will be in the next election.

Premier Blaine Higgs said he hasn't decided whether to try for another mandate or retire before the next campaign, triggering a leadership race.

Andrea Anderson-Mason, the MLA for Fundy-the Isles-Saint John West, says she hasn't made a decision on if she will run again. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"I would not want to commit until I know who the leader would be," said Turner, a popular former city councillor who flipped Moncton South from the Liberals in the 2020 election, helping Higgs turn a minority government into a majority.

Anderson-Mason, the Fundy-the Isles-Saint John West MLA Andrea Anderson-Mason, said she hasn't made up her mind either.

"I have not made a decision," she said.

Anderson-Mason defeated longtime Liberal MLA Rick Doucet in the 2018 election, in which the PCs eked out a one-seat edge on the Liberals despite losing the popular vote.

Cabinet minister Daniel Allain says he plans to file an objection to changes to his riding of Moncton East in a new proposed electoral map. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The two ridings are among those the Liberals would aim to win back if they have any chance of beating the Tories in 2024.

CBC News asked 28 PC MLAs — all but Higgs himself — whether they've decided on running next year. Most did not respond to the email survey.

Cabinet minister Daniel Allain said in his email response that he's "very disappointed" an independent commission has removed two neighbourhoods from his riding of Moncton East in a proposed new electoral map.

He plans to file an objection to the changes but said he'll work to represent current constituents who will find themselves in either Moncton East or Champdoré-Irishtown when the new map is in place.

Ross Wetmore of Gagetown-Petitcodiac, first elected in 2010, has decided not to run for re-election. (CBC)

"I have affinities, strong relationships and deep family roots in both new ridings," said Allain, who led the government's local government reform over the last three years.

"I hope to make a decision next summer 2024 on my intentions to run the next provincial election scheduled in October 2024."

He would not say definitively whether his decision is between two ridings or between running and not running.

Five PC members said they plan to be on the ballot: cabinet ministers Dorothy Shephard, Gary Crossman and Margaret Johnson, and backbenchers Sherry Wilson and Mary Wilson.

"We are finally making headway on files and navigating the needs of the various communities," said Johnson, the MLA for Carleton-Victoria and minister of agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries.

"With the addition of new sections to the riding, I am excited to welcome additional constituents. We must assure that our highways, roads and infrastructures are top notch and I am ready to do the work to bring those files to the finish line."

Transportation Minister Jeff Carr said in a tweet this week that he hasn’t decided whether to run in the riding of Oromocto-Sunbury or in the new Hanwell-New Maryland riding. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

One PC MLA said he definitely would not be running next year: Ross Wetmore of Gagetown-Petitcodiac, first elected in 2010.

He didn't respond to a followup email asking him for an interview.

Mary Wilson, who was shuffled out of cabinet last year and represents Oromocto-Fredericton-Lincoln, said in her email she had "no issues" with a potential complication for her re-election.

Because of the redrawing of the election map, she and Transportation Minister Jeff Carr will be living in the same new riding of Oromocto-Sunbury, which means they might have to face each other in a race for the PC nomination.

Carr said in a tweet this week that he hasn't decided whether to run there or in the new Hanwell-New Maryland riding. Parts of both are in his current constituency.

"I'm torn, I love both areas, but I live in Geary," he said, which is a community in Oromocto-Sunbury.

Wilson did not respond to an interview request on the potential dilemma.