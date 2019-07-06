Tornado warning lifted for southwestern New Brunswick

Environment Canada lifted its tornado warning for southwestern New Brunswick about half an hour after it was issued Saturday afternoon.

Residents in Grand Lake, Queens County, Oromocto and Sunbury County were encouraged to take extra caution.

Doppler radar indicated a potential tornado could occur about 25 kilometres south-southeast of Boistown.

Heavy winds, larger hail and intense rainfall are possible over the region. The communities of Chipman, Hardwood Ridge and North Ridge are in the path of a thunderstorm.