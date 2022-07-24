Tornado warning issued for northwestern New Brunswick
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for northwestern New Brunswick on Sunday at 4:37 p.m.
People advised to take cover if threatening weather approaches
Extra attention should be taken in Campbellton and Restigouche County regions, according to the alert.
Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado along with the possibility of "damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall."
People are advised to take cover if threatening weather approaches.