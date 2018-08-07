Tornado warning ends for northwestern New Brunswick

A tornado warning has been lifted for parts of northwestern New Brunswick.

The warning was lifted at 4:03 p.m. after being issued at 3:37 p.m.

But a severe thunderstorm warning and heat warning remains in effect.

Environment Canada had warned people to take extra care in and around Grand Falls and other parts of Victoria County.

Meteorologists with national weather service were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could have produced a tornado.