Emma, William top baby names this year in New Brunswick

Your child might not be a prince, but if his name is William he's topping the charts again with the most popular name for a New Brunswick boy born this year.

Emma continued to reign over the list of girl names, with Olivia, Charlotte and Amelia also making a strong showing among babies born in 2018.

Liam, Noah and Oliver were among the most popular names for boys.

According to Vital Statistics Office, 5,448 children were born in the province this year — 2,812 boys and 2,636 girls.

The number of births declined by 1,095 from 2017, when 6,543 children were born.

But the most popular names didn't depart much from 2017, when Emma, Olivia, Charlotte, Amelia, Liam and William also topped the charts. Olivia, Liam and Emma were among the top baby names in Alberta, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador in 2017 too.

The New Brunswick government released the top baby names in a news release Friday.

Parents of baby girls seemed slightly more likely to break from the pack in 2018, when 974 different names were given to boys and 1,191 different names were given to girls.

Top 10 boy names

William

Liam

Noah

Oliver

Jack

Jacob

Lucas

Mason

Logan

Henry

Top 10 girl names