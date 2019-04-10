Skip to Main Content
Celebrating the Top CEOs in Atlantic Canada
New Brunswick

Celebrating the Top CEOs in Atlantic Canada

The Atlantic Business Magazine marks 21 years of honouring top CEOs in Atlantic Canada. This year's awards gala will be held May 9 at the Fredericton Convention Centre.
CBC Communications ·
Who will be this year's Top 50 CEO in Atlantic Canada?

Find out at the 21st Atlantic Business Magazine Top 50 CEO Awards Gala on May 9 at the Fredericton Convention Centre.

The event will be hosted by CBC New Brunswick's Harry Forestell. 

The CBC Innovator of the Year award will also be presented that night.

 
Harry Forestell, host of CBC New Brunswick News, will emcee the 21st annual Atlantic Business Magazine Top 50 CEO Awards on May 9 in Fredericton. (CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|